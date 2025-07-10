Saraya, fka WWE's Paige, officially confirms timeline for how long she will wrestle

Former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya, has become a free agent following her departure from All Elite Wrestling a while back. Recently, she provided an official timeline for how long she plans on wrestling as a performer.

Saraya's career took an unexpected break when she suffered a neck injury in 2017. The former WWE NXT Women's and two-time Divas Champion spent years away from in-ring competition before she laced up the wrestling boots for another run in All Elite Wrestling.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 32-year-old star was asked how long she plans on continuing as an in-ring performer. The former AEW Women's World Champion thinks she can potentially wrestle for another ten years or so, but on an on-and-off basis.

“I think I can squeeze 10 more years out of me. Yeah, 10 more years on and off," Saraya said [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Can Saraya return to WWE for Evolution 2025?

In 2022, Saraya appeared in All Elite Wrestling and eventually made her in-ring return after nearly five years. Moreover, the 32-year-old star reached the top of the division when she won the AEW Women's World Championship in London from Hikaru Shida at All In 2023.

However, she mutually parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year, and fans are excited to see what she does next in her career. In the same appearance, she cleared her status as a performer and revealed she's officially a free agent in the industry.

"I’m a free agent now. I could pop up anywhere. No, my contract's done, done. That's one thing that helped is because they gave me the opportunity to walk away from this contract. Not a lot of companies or businesses would do that, but Tony was really, really great about it. So I was like you can keep paying me, or I can just take a hike," Saraya said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

With Saraya being a free agent, she could appear in any wrestling promotion at any given time, and an appearance at WWE Evolution in Atlanta is one of the various possibilities.

