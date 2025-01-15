  • home icon
  • Ex-AEW star throws shade on backstage drama around Penta's RAW debut after WWE show abruptly cut 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 15, 2025 03:49 GMT
Penta made his WWE debut last night on RAW [Photo: wwe.com]
A former AEW star has just fired shots against WWE and Penta following his debut on RAW last night. This was in relation to the show being suddenly cut despite having almost 30 minutes of available running time.

Last night during the Monday show, the former AEW luchador made his long-awaited debut, facing off in singles action against Chad Gable. He won his first match and even took to the mic to speak to the crowd. PWInsider reported that the segment went longer than expected, and they had to take time away from other parts scheduled for the rest of the show.

On X/Twitter, Joey Janela responded to a fan who wondered why the show was cut so early. He claimed that Pentagon had exceeded the allotted time, possibly referencing the aforementioned reports.

"It’s because Penta went over I heard.." Janela claimed.

It is not yet confirmed whether this unforeseen situation affected the overall morale backstage. Some segments were cut a little shorter.

Report on whether Penta suffered an injury during his debut match

During his debut match, it seemed as if the luchador had sustained a leg injury. This did not affect his performance as he put on a show, ending the bout with The Sacrifice, followed by a Penta Driver for the win.

PWInsider has reported that the former AEW star was selling his leg, and there was no legitimate injury. His performance during his debut contest was praised by everyone backstage and across the industry.

Overall, last night was a successful debut for the luchador, as he received great reactions from the live crowd, social media, and those within the company.

Despite the segment lasting longer than expected, it was one of the parts of the show that many kept talking about, and it is a sign of great things to come for him now that he has made his way to WWE.

