  • Ex-AEW stars come out with serious allegations against Tony Khan; accused of trying to ruin their careers due to previous lawsuit

Ex-AEW stars come out with serious allegations against Tony Khan; accused of trying to ruin their careers due to previous lawsuit

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:31 GMT
AEW Head of Creative, Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW Head of Creative, Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

In a since-deleted social media post, a former AEW star recently made some serious allegations against Tony Khan, claiming that the All Elite head honcho is trying to jeopardize his and his brother's careers. The talent in question is Brandon Tate, who used to compete in All Elite Wrestling and in Ring of Honor along with his brother Brent.

The Tate Twins were best-known for their work as Dalton Castle's comrades, The Boys, in ROH. They began making appearances in AEW since May of 2021, and reunited with The Party Peacock in ROH the following year. More recently, the duo were involved in a program featuring Castle and Johnny TV in 2024 - however, in April last year, The Tates were released by the Jacksonville-based company after Tony Khan accused the stars of not showing up for work on more than one occasion.

The twins later countered TK's claims and filed a lawsuit against the promotion along with Kevin Kelly in September last year. Now, in a since-deleted Facebook post, Brandon Tate has alleged that Tony Khan pulled out The Outrunners from an ECC Wrestling show where the popular AEW tag team were supposed to face him and Brent in their first match in over a year.

"It was announced that my brother and I were returning to the ring after being away for two years. Today I was informed that Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling had removed the opponents from our match that was supposed to take place next weekend. Not only are they causing issues to continue outside of AEW where we no longer work and our personal life, but effecting the independent promotion, wrestlers, fans and everyone involved or planned on attending the show next weekend."
Tate's post also alluded to their lawsuit against AEW, and continued:

"My brother and I have grinded for almost two years trying get our life back from the hole they left us in and were finally able to return to wrestling and make a little money for ourselves to try and bounce back. This dude has ruined over nearly two and a half decades of one of the best companies to ever exist in professional wrestling Ring of Honor and is now pulling talent from the independents just to get his way, but claiming his roster are “independent contractors”. I hope he realizes the company he once praised about changing wrestling for the better for EVERYONE is going completely backwards and this will one day all catch up to him." [H/T - Fightful]
It remains to be seen how the legal dispute between The Tate Twins and Tony Khan will pan out.

Match card for AEW All Out 2025

This coming Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 edition of its yearly pay-per-view, All Out, in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The main card of the show will feature ten star-studded and much-anticipated matches, which have been listed below:

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR
  • The Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and GOA
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs Riho [TBS Championship Match]
  • Mark Briscoe vs MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]
  • Big Bill vs Eddie Kingston
  • Brodido (c) vs The Young Bucks vs JetSpeed vs Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]
  • Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [Coffin Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter vs Thekla vs Kris Statlander [AEW Women's World Championship Four-Way Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [AEW Men's World Championship]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for fans this weekend at All Out 2025.

More from Sportskeeda
