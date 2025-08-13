Ex-WWE champion massively fumbled in AEW, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

AEW has a history of mishandling several former WWE stars after signing them. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently talked about another fumbled name, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger).
Jake was a part of WWE for over a decade as Jack Swagger and had a few storylines, with the most notable being with Dutch Mantell as his manager. Despite winning the World Heavyweight Championship once, he was never pushed to the level of a headliner. The same happened in AEW, where he mostly worked as a henchman for Chris Jericho and did not receive a singles push from Tony Khan. Hager left AEW in May 2024.
Speaking about this on UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell was confused about Jake's push in both companies. Hager's former manager said:
"I have no idea. I think when Jack started to hum, it was with me. We started to get a little buzz going, and all of a sudden, they just, I have no idea why, they just like clipped the umbilical cord, and we were out floating in space. And even when he left and went to AEW, it was more of the same. They didn't do anything with him there." [27:19 onwards]
The former WWE star claims he felt disrespected in AEW
Jake Hager had apparently tried to renew his contract with AEW, but things did not pan out well.
Speaking on Rulebreakers with Saraya, Jake talked about how he received a counteroffer to his contract proposal that made him decide to leave the company.
“Yeah, so I was in contract negotiations and I just felt really disrespected… I made a counter, and they made a counter that really p****** me off. So I was like, alright, let’s go elsewhere.”
The former WWE star has now retired from wrestling altogether.
