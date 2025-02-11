Ex-WWE Champion wasn't pleased with Cope's (fka Edge) interference at major show: "I felt a little insulted"

A former WWE Champion recently reflected on one of the biggest nights of his wrestling career. However, he revealed that he was not pleased with the interference of current AEW star Adam Copeland that night.

The former champion in question is Rob Van Dam. The match he reflected on was his marquee match against John Cena for the WWE Title in the Hammerstein Ballroom in June 2006. This was the main event of ECW: One Night Stand, marking the brand's revitalization that year.

The match saw the fans side with RVD and boo Cena out of the building, and it was a highly captivating showdown. However, the ending saw the interference of Adam Copeland, who speared Cena through the table. Van Dam capitalized on this with a five-star frog splash, and Paul Heyman counted the fall to make him the new champion.

Trending

In a recent conversation with D-Von Dudley on his YouTube channel, Mr. Monday Night admitted that he felt insulted regarding the decision of Cope to interfere in his match that led to his first World Championship win in the company. But still, RVD said that he understood the big picture in the later years.

"I understand, now, the bigger picture of everything because that's what you do when you're older," he said. "But this night, I would have rather Edge didn't come out. I would have rather just beat him by myself. I felt a little insulted. I just felt like this was another thing where they didn't trust the ECW or thought that ECW needed some more. So, my ego was a little taken back by that." [H/T: Fightful]

Rob Van Dam was the WWE and ECW Champion at the same time

Rob Van Dam won the WWE Title at One Night Stand by defeating John Cena. On the other hand, on the first night of the revamped ECW brand, Paul Heyman awarded the ECW World Heavyweight Championship to RVD, and he became a double champion moving forward.

RVD held both titles for over a month but lost both titles in twenty-four hours. He first dropped the WWE Title to Cope in a Triple Threat Match involving John Cena as well on Monday Night RAW. On the next night, Paul Heyman betrayed him, and Van Dam was dethroned by Big Show for the ECW World Heavyweight Title.

While Rob Van Dam was not happy about his aforementioned match's controversial finish, it remains one of the highlights of Rob Van Dam's career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback