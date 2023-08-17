Ex-WWE Diva Summer Rae credits AEW star's father with being her biggest supporter 

Summer Rae joined the WWE developmental territory in 2011 and debuted on WWE's main Roster in April 2013 as Fandango's dance partner. During that time, she feuded with the likes of Layla, Emma, and Lana.

She had an on-screen relationship with Rusev (Miro). Her WWE career spanned six years, having been released in 2017. Rae's last appearance in WWE was at the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022, where she was eliminated by Natalya.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae spoke about the role played by Dusty Rhodes in her Wrestling career. Rae elaborated on the Hall of Famer's involvement in choosing a ring name for her.

“He [Rhodes] goes, ‘What in the f*** is a Kylie Summers.’ He said, ‘Your name will stick with you for the rest of your life, what you have for the rest of your life’… I said, ‘Kylie Summers, fine, what about Summer? Because it was Summers,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, okay I like that.’” (H/t ewrestling news )

Summer Rae also said that the American Dream was the only person who believed in her during the early stages of her career. Rae added that Dusty Rhodes advised her regularly, and having him in her corner was a confidence booster.

“Dusty was the only person that believed in me super early. It was great, I think it was really good for my confidence so early on just like Dusty Rhodes was in my corner, it’s so great. I hear him all the time, he’d always tell us, especially when I was on Raw valeting, he’d always say, ‘Do it first and ask for forgiveness after.’” (H/t ewrestling news )

While Dusty Rhodes passed away in 2015 due to illness, his sons Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are furthering his legacy in AEW and WWE, respectively.

Summer Rae wants a first-ever match between former WWE Superstars

On the recent episode of AEW Collision, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brodie King (House of Black) defended the AEW Trios Titles against CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler (CMFTR) in an intense match.

While the House of Black successfully defended the titles, fans witnessed a showdown between Punk and Malakai Black during the match and were left drooling for a singles showdown between them.

Summer Rae took to Twitter and expressed her desire to see CM Punk face Malakai Black.

Considering the talent involved, a dream match between the two elite performers would be fun to watch.

