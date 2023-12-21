Ex-WWE performer backstage on AEW Dynamite this week

Earlier today, a former WWE name was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite. This week's episode is going to be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The name in question would be Zak Zodiac, who is also known as the brother of former AEW Women's Champion Saraya (FKA Paige). He too appeared once for WWE, as he was in a three-on-one handicap match against the Big Show back in 2011.

On Twitter, he shared a photo with his sister on the Dynamite ramp. This marks his most recent appearance after Saraya confirmed that he had moved to the United States.

It is still not known what the purpose of his visit would be. He may just be in attendance as his sister has a match later tonight against Riho for a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship at Worlds End.

At the same time, this could also be a tease that he might be planning to sign with All Elite Wrestling. If he indeed strike a deal, he would be the second of the Bevis Family to move to AEW after competing on WWE.

