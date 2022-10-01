Former WWE star thanks the collective efforts of Triple H and Tony Khan to enforce strict concussion protocols in wake of NFL tragedy

Former WWE star Christopher Nowinski has expressed gratitude to Tony Khan and Triple H's collective efforts to enforce strict concussion protocols.

Tragedy struck the National Football League when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. He had been cleared of a concussion five days earlier during the Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Christopher Nowinski, who founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation in 2007 after retiring due to a concussion, took time to thank Tony Khan, Triple H, and NWA President Billy Corgan for their collective efforts to protect employees from concussions.

Nowinski retired from wrestling in June 2003 as he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome. He sustained a major concussion during the 2003 Royal Rumble when Edge accidentally landed on his head.

Since his retirement, he has poured his efforts into educating athletes about concussions and the correct protocols. He continues to work with WWE and was present at AEW Dynamite to educate talent in attendance this week.

WWE and AEW appear to have grown more contentious as of late

Despite their seemingly shared interest in concussion prevention, WWE and AEW are currently at war.

Since the changing power between Vince McMahon and Triple H at the helm of WWE, the perceived promotional war between the promotion and AEW appears to have heated up.

It started with apparent counter-programming at the start of September. Since its inception, AEW has enjoyed a solitary booking during Labor Day weekend for All Out. However, this year, Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide aired over the weekend. During the post-All Out press conference, Tony Khan refuted this as a coincidence.

Reports have also emerged that multiple AEW stars have been contacted since Triple H came to power. The likes of Malakai Black, Swerve Strickland, and FTR have all been named, with stars like Andrade and Miro further speculated by fans. It seems like Triple H's regime has no issues with stepping on their rivals' proverbial toes.

