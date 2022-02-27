Ex-WWE star comments on the possibility of dream tag team match against Edge and Christian 

WWE legend Edge and AEW veteran Christian are amongst the oldest remaining active wrestlers in pro wrestling today. The two men collectively yielded massive success and were one of the most decorated tag teams during the Attitude Era.

Although the two men are currently performing under different umbrellas, the very thought of seeing them wrestle together once again is enough to excite fans of any company.

On that note, a fan recently took to Twitter to ask IMPACT star Matt Cardona about a dream match pitting him and Brian Myers (Major Players) against Edge and Christian. The wrestling enthusiast also questioned the former GCW Champion about naming a tag team he would love to go up against

Cardona shot down the possibility of facing the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions anytime soon. Instead, the IMPACT star pointed to the Major Players' upcoming tag bout against The Hardy Boyz as a dream match.

However, Cardona assured that he'd make it a nightmare for Matt and Jeff:

"That is a dream match for me that unfortunately probably will never happen. One dream match that IS happening is against @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND…But it’s going to be a nightmare for them," Matt Cardona replied.

The Charismatic Enigma, whose 90-day non-compete clause will expire on March 9, will reunite with his brother and current AEW star Matt Hardy to face Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

The highly-anticipated return match for The Hardy Boyz will go down at an independent Big Time Wrestling promotion on March 13.

Will former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy sign with AEW soon?

While Jeff will be returning to pro wrestling next month, his next potential wrestling destination is still a question left hanging in the air.

Given the amount of rumors swirling around the internet, the former WWE Champion could soon join the overstacked AEW roster once he becomes a free agent.

The 44-year-old has also fueled the ongoing speculation by seemingly confirming that he is AEW-bound. Since Matt and The Young Bucks started to drop hints regarding Jeff's arrival, it has become a foregone conclusion that we will soon see The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz in Tony Khan's promotion.

