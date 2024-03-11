Ex-WWE star confesses she hates Saraya (fka Paige), calls her “ugly”

A former WWE star recently confessed that she hates Saraya (fka Paige) and vented her frustrations with the star on national television. The former women's champion has had her fair share of critics but this could sting.

Ruby Soho was speaking to Renee Paquette on AEW Rampage and gave an update on Angelo Parker after he was viciously attacked by Saraya’s brother, Zak Knight last week.

It was during that interview that Soho vented her feelings about former WWE star Saraya and told her that deep inside she was "ugly."

“Renee, he is hurt. He is really hurt. They’re not sure but they think he might have torn a couple of ligaments in his knee and honestly Renee, this whole thing feels like it's my fault. Zak brought him into this. This whole thing with Saraya and you know, I said how hurt and how disappointed I was in Saraya but it's past that. Now, I am not disappointed. I am not hurt. I hate you, Saraya. I want you to understand that. I thought you were just sad without me but underneath it all, deep down inside Saraya, you're ugly. You're a bad person and I want you to understand something, that you and your inbred family are gonna get what's coming to you.”

Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie wants to create mayhem with Ruby Soho

Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie has revealed that she plans on creating mayhem in AEW with none other than Ruby Soho. Taya has had an underwhelming run so far in the company but she hopes to have a blast with Soho.

She was recently a guest on the Lightweights Podcast when she mentioned the stars she wants to work with. It was then that she mentioned Ruby.

“I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Purrazzo]. Saraya, I've never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I've wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. Let's get messy.” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the plans are going ahead for the two former WWE stars in AEW.

