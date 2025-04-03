Ex-WWE star explains what he would do in Adam Copeland's place before controversial AEW spot (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley recently created a lot of buzz among AEW fans with an exceptionally disturbing segment. A former WWE star was asked about how he would plan for such a spot in Copeland's position, and he had an interesting answer.

The spot being talked about had Copeland using a spiked bat to attack Moxley, leading to the spikes impaling Moxley's back. The bat had to be pulled out by Wheeler Yuta, and the cameras made sure to capture the full view of it. The spot prompted a number of veterans to comment on it, and EC3 was also asked about it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star talked about how he would make sure the spot was necessary before it was executed if he were in Copeland's place.

"I'd give a lot of 'Are you sure? Do we really need it? Are you dead set on it? I mean we don't have to do it.' I would give every possible plausible way to like, nah I mean you are right. But then if they are dead set on it, I am like okay." [4:41 onwards]

The former WWE star doesn't think the risky AEW spot had a good payoff

According to EC3, a dangerous spot like the one involving Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland needed a solid payoff in AEW, which was not the case this time.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star stated:

"Escalation of violence, I mean, is a thing of beauty when it is done at right moments, proper build, you know. But it just to me, I could be wrong, seems that there's a lot of just doing the craziest thing possible for the sake of it, with no real kind of like, payoff to it. I mean screwdivers in the head, blood drinking, there's nails literally on your back on a 2x4. [2:44 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Moxley and Copeland will do next in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

