"F*ck off" - Former WWE Superstar hits out at Dave Meltzer for downplaying rumors about the Young Bucks burying FTR

Former WWE star Dax Harwood didn't mince his words as he hit back at Dave Meltzer on Twitter.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively FTR, have enjoyed perhaps the best year of their careers. They currently hold ROH, AAA and IWGP tag gold simultaneously, adding to the three WWE tag reigns already on their resume.

They have been the number one ranked team in the promotion for months now and appeared set for a trilogy bout against the Young Bucks had it not been for their title loss and subsequent switch in focus towards the upcoming trios tournament.

The significant change in trajectory in recent weeks has led a handful of fans to speculate that the Young Bucks are avoiding the ROH Tag Champs, a perceived power play from the AEW EVPs.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer shared his thoughts on the matter on Twitter, slamming the rumors as conspiracy theories.

"Actually they are people who learn from Alex Jones types and can't read," he noted.

Perhaps adding fuel to the fire of speculation, Dax Harwood took significant issue with Meltzer's opinion, outright telling him to "f*ck off" in a quote tweet. He also urged the journalist to reach out to both sides of the story before offering his opinion.

"Dave, with all due respect, f*ck off. Like, in the most respectful and loving way, I mean that. When you decide to get two sides of a story, then speak on it. Thanks dude," Dax said.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

You can check out Meltzer's tweet below:

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON daisy 🦋 @boutmachines people who actually think the young bucks are burying ftr or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter people who actually think the young bucks are burying ftr or are scared of them in some way are the biggest losers on wrestling twitter Actually they are people who learn from Alex Jones types and can't read. twitter.com/boutmachines/s… Actually they are people who learn from Alex Jones types and can't read. twitter.com/boutmachines/s…

How did fans react to the former WWE star's tweet?

Dax's outburst scored various reactions from fans over Twitter. FTR is universally adored by fans and has enjoyed their undying support, but many have taken issue with his tweet.

The user below, for example, took issue with the fact that the former WWE star's response may provoke negative attention to its target, especially given his dedication to promoting mental health.

DJ Convoy @DJ__Convoy @DaxFTR You talk about mental health and anxiety and being against bullying, but look at what your tweet has stirred up against someone who did nothing wrong to you @DaxFTR You talk about mental health and anxiety and being against bullying, but look at what your tweet has stirred up against someone who did nothing wrong to you

Another fan asked Dax to "keep this energy with Jim Cornette," The latter is another polarizing figure in wrestling who FTR have admitted they idolize.

brendan. @brendanthysaint @DaxFTR Dax, for the love of god, keep this energy with Jim Cornette. @DaxFTR Dax, for the love of god, keep this energy with Jim Cornette.

Disgruntled Goat @Dsgrntldgt



If you want him to have the other side of the story, the best thing would be for you to tell him instead of being vague about it, as you are in this tweet. @DaxFTR Dax, are you saying he's wrong and the Bucks are actually burying/ducking you guys?If you want him to have the other side of the story, the best thing would be for you to tell him instead of being vague about it, as you are in this tweet. @DaxFTR Dax, are you saying he's wrong and the Bucks are actually burying/ducking you guys?If you want him to have the other side of the story, the best thing would be for you to tell him instead of being vague about it, as you are in this tweet.

The above user desired answers more so than criticizing Harwood's reaction, asking the AEW Star to follow up on the suggestion that there is more to the rumors surrounding FTR and the Young Bucks.

However, some appeared to side with Harwood as well:

Jacob @jpluGT @DaxFTR The Young Bucks burying FTR is ludicrous. The constant mentions on BTE years ago is what kept hype around FTR even as they were getting beat by Breezango on Main Event. Let’s be real. @DaxFTR The Young Bucks burying FTR is ludicrous. The constant mentions on BTE years ago is what kept hype around FTR even as they were getting beat by Breezango on Main Event. Let’s be real. https://t.co/CdMZmUarqr

JN21982 @TheOneJohn @DaxFTR This is extremely disingenuous from Meltzer. Don't state something that you can't or won't back up with hard evidence. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. @DaxFTR This is extremely disingenuous from Meltzer. Don't state something that you can't or won't back up with hard evidence. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

. @blp_05 @chrisobread @DaxFTR Dave has never booked, or taken a bump in his life. Hes a superfan who happens to be a journalist. @chrisobread @DaxFTR Dave has never booked, or taken a bump in his life. Hes a superfan who happens to be a journalist.

There is no way to confirm whether or not what Meltzer is saying is true. However, Harwood's response has raised some eyebrows in the pro wrestling community,

What do you think of Dax Harwood's response? Could the Young Bucks bury the former WWE tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

