Ex-WWE star to officially sign with AEW and join Christian Cage and Cope's new team? Analyzing potential twist after All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 saw the return of Adam Copeland, aka Cope. It was an earth-shattering return as he came out to save his best friend, Christian Cage, after Nick Wayne and the Patriarchy turned on him.

It was an incredible sight to see the two of them in the same ring after all that they have been through over the last two years. However, there was no friendly hug or anything as Copeland told Christian to find himself.

In all this, one thing is certain: the two will come back as a tag team sooner rather than later. With the wheels now set in motion, the return of a former WWE star will make all the difference to their pairing. The star is someone who knows them very well. That is none other than Gangrel.

Gangrel appeared a few times in AEW, with the last one coming when Copeland defeated Malakai Black at Double or Nothing last year. Having Gangrel return to manage them will be a feather in their cap and will give them added ammunition to counter their detractors.

Former WWE star Rhyno reveals how AEW stars Cope and Christian saved him

Former WWE star Rhyno is a well-known star, and he has had some great matches over the years. He was very popular in ECW, and he later moved to WWE.

In an interview with False Finish, Rhyno revealed how AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage prevented WWE from dying his hair blonde. He said:

“They [the creative team] wanted to dye my hair and have me as their little brother. Adam and Jey [Christian] both went to them [WWE management] and said, ‘Listen, the fans are are going to sh*t all over this.'”

That did not happen. However, it would have been hilarious to see the former ECW star with blonde hair.

