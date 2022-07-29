"The only way he’d come back" - Former WWE Superstar says AEW World Champion CM Punk could return sooner under one condition

Dax Harwood has teased a dream team-up with AEW World Champion CM Punk to challenge for the brand new trios tag titles.

The titles have long been desired by fans thanks to the depth of the roster and the dream matchups they'd bring about. AEW revealed the new belts on this week's episode of Dynamite, less than a week after the ROH Six-Man titles returned at Death Before Dishonor.

With the ROH titles advertised for last weekend's event, Tony Khan was asked if they would apply to AEW's roster too. However, he confirmed no interest in having a hybrid championship between the promotions.

The Young Bucks and Hangman Page won the ROH titles during their Bullet Club days before AEW and even teased a reunion for the new trios titles during Dynamite. However, it's not just the 'Hung Bucks' who could form a dream alliance for the belts.

FTR's Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a supposed conversation he had with CM Punk, revealing his desire to go after the titles with his partner Cash Wheeler and the AEW World Champion:

"Just talked to Punk. He said the only way he'd come back is if he could win the brand new 6 man straps with his friends. We're his friends."

CM Punk and FTR teamed together during the former's last match before his foot injury. The trio of champions were victorious against Gunn Club. They have stood against one another this year too, with Punk and Harwood going toe-to-toe on the March 23 episode of Dynamite.

AEW fans provided the dream trio with plenty of potential names

Almost as important as the talent involved in such a dream trio, fans had various suggestions for the team name FTR and CM Punk could adopt.

Forever expressing their adulation for the 'Hitman', Punk, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler could adopt the apt moniker suggested by the fan below:

Oliver der Schreckliche @OliverL4 @DaxFTR Considering some of the stuff the 3 of you did lately you'd probably be the Bret Hart Appreciation Society.

Matt Hardy's podcast co-host Jon Alba suggested 'FTReebird'. While a sound play on words, it would better suit the trio if they were challenging for the tag titles:

Under-boss Smut Peddler to A Few @SnSpodcastxxx @DaxFTR meh, now if this was FTRko we'd be talking money smh a stable that had main event written all over it but was wasted smh, that idea was ahead of it's time

Not all were pleased with the idea of FTR and CM Punk coming together. The user above suggested that a team-up with Randy Orton would have worked better under the name "FTRKO", once a possibility when the ROH tag champs were in WWE.

