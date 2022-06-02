"They were killing themselves" - Former WWE veteran claims that The Hardys cannot move properly in the ring anymore

Jim Cornette recently assessed The Hardys' match against The Young Bucks from the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

During the conversation, Cornette claimed that Matt and Jeff Hardy have been struggling to move properly in the ring and aren't as agile as they were a few years ago.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran said:

"Matt and Jeff Hardy can't move anymore. They could be sloppy when they were 25 years old, full of pi** and vinegar and over and the people loved everything and they looked like they weren't killing themselves. Even though they were killing themselves which why they look like this now." [4:04-4:24]

Cornette also pointed out the moment when Jeff Hardy was struggling to climb up to the top rope against The Young Bucks. He added:

"Nick [Jackson] of the hardly boys missed, what do they call it? Twist in the whisper in the wind? He missed that off the top rope on purpose and then Jeff is supposed to hit him with one but Jeff couldn't get up on the top rope. I'm serious, you saw this right? He couldn't get up on the top rope. And, the hardly boys waiting on him for 10 seconds and then Jeff hits the flip and gets up and apropos of nothing because nobody is anywhere near him, just dives to make the hot tag to Matt, which was cold." [4:50-5:29]

Check out Jim Cornette's comments on The Hardys in the video below:

Matt Hardy has revealed The Hardys' honest opinion about their feud with The Young Bucks

Prior to AEW Double or Nothing, The Hardys and The Young Bucks faced each other at Ring of Honor.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast recently, Matt Hardy gave his honest take on his and Jeff's history with Matt and Nick Jackson.

The former WWE star recalled facing their rivals before WrestleMania 33, in a brutal Ladder War. He said:

“The biggest profile match we had with The Young Bucks, we worked with them a couple of times. (...) We had a ladder wars match, we beat them-we showed up and beat them for the Ring of Honor tag titles in a real quick match. And then we had the big blow off match which was the night before our return at WrestleMania 33 which was the ladder war, and we did like 30/31 minutes and that’s like a pretty legendary match right now."

Hardy also noted how fans have been excited to witness the two teams mix it up once again. He added:

"But people are so excited to see us mix it up again and we’re looking forward to it too, like we think there is a great series of historic matches we can have with these guys.”

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far