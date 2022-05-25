"Rent them for 10 minutes every week" - Ex-WWE veteran urges Tony Khan to use Edge's faction Judgment Day instead of House of Black

Jim Cornette has high expectations from Edge's faction, Judgment Day. He recently praised the trio of The Rated-R Superstar, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran drew comparisons between Judgment Day and top AEW faction, the House of Black. He also explained the intent of the WWE-based group.

Interestingly enough, Cornette mentioned that AEW President Tony Khan should rent Judgment Day's promo clips every week and use them every Wednesday on Dynamite instead of Malakai Black's faction. He said:

"The spooky groups that get put together in wrestling these days, there's never any reason to follow these people. Either they are always getting their a** kicked or they are middle card at best and who would want to be in that f***ing group to begin with? Or they are so bizarrely booked that they abuse their minions and why would you want to join this group? Edge has a pitch, they all have a pitch."

The veteran also suggested some potential booking ideas for the aforementioned factions.

'We used to try to do things the right way and these fans and all the people take advantage of us, now we're out for ourselves, you can join us, we'll be stronger together'. That's a pitch and he said that Liv Morgan and Finn Balor and AJ [Styles] can join or they can suffer the consequences of not being in the group. I like this, maybe Tony [Khan] can just rent them for 10 minutes every week and put these clips on Wednesday nights also, in place of the House of the Black fellows." (1:07-2:11)

Check out Jim Cornette's comments on the House of Black and Judgment Day below:

Jim Cornette praised Edge and WWE for their presentation of Judgment Day

While speaking on the same topic, Jim Cornette praised all three members of Judgment Day. He specifically spoke highly about the Master Manipulator's incredible mic work and promo delivery.

Cornette said:

"The Judgment Day promo, they look great, Damian Priest has a man's voice, Rhea Ripley is goddess, Edge is fantastic. I don't even care about the material, the way he delivers it, the way he seems like he believes it. The fluid manner in which it comes off his tongue and they're all dressed in black and they're all lit properly in black."

It will be interesting to see which other superstars join Edge's villainous stable in the weeks to come.

