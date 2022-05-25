"Don't even care about the material" - Ex-WWE veteran explains how Edge and The Judgment Day's gimmick has stood out

Jim Cornette has praised Edge and his faction, The Judgment Day, for their incredible promo work on Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar turned heel in the lead-up to his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania, which he won with an assist from Damian Priest. Edge and Priest were later joined by Rhea Ripley.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran praised all three members of the group for their contributions.

Cornette claimed that Damian Priest has the voice of a man and that Rhea Ripley looks like a 'goddess'. He also gave props to The Judgment Day's all-black outfit: :

"The Judgment Day promo, they look great, Damian Priest has a man's voice, Rhea Ripley is goddess, Edge is fantastic. I don't even care about the material, the way he delivers it, the way he seems like he believes it. The fluid manner in which it comes off his tongue and they're all dressed in black and they're all lit properly in black." [0:21-0:48]

Check out Jim Cornette's comments on Judgment Day in the following video:

Jim Cornette further explained how Edge's reasoning has helped Judgment Day stand out compared to other 'spooky' factions

Continuing on the same topic, Jim Cornette also spoke about Edge possibly recruiting AJ Styles and others into his faction.

He mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer gave a reason why Styles and others should follow him into Judgment Day. The wrestling veteran went on to explain how it stands out compared to other 'spooky' factions. Cornette added:

"And also, you know, the teases. More will join and Edge says, 'Our arms are open' and he makes a pitch to AJ [Styles] to join him and he has a reason. The spooky groups that get put together in wrestling these days, there's never any reason to follow these people." [0:55-1:15]

The Rated-R Superstar has teased recruiting Corey Graves, Paige, and Ciampa as potential members of Judgment Day, in recent weeks. The former WWE World Champion has also tweeted out photos of Liv Morgan and Finn Balor, who have allied with The Phenomenal One.

