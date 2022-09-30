Ex-WWE writer comments on top AEW star's relationship with Tony Khan

Tony Khan has a seemingly appeasing relationship with his employees. Former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the bond between the AEW President and MJF.

In June 2022, The Salt of the Earth cut a scathing promo calling out Khan and the 'former WWE guys' he had hired. After the segment, the AEW star was absent from TV before making his return at All Out 2022. Upon his comeback, Friedman allegedly received a pay hike from Khan and won the Casino Ladder Match.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE personality noted that Khan and MJF trust each other despite their potential differences in the past.

"MJF believes in Tony Khan even when he doesn't agree with him. Tony lets Max do what he needs to get over. They have a good business relationship. Like, you need to trust in that. You have some foundation pieces that people love." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The AEW President is currently dealing with the aftermath of a real-life brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. He has suspended the stars involved in the altercation and stripped them of their titles.

Tony Khan is seemingly interested in signing former world champion Bandido to the AEW roster

On this week's edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship against popular independent circuit star Bandido. Despite a valiant effort, the former champion failed to reign supreme on Wednesday night.

As the weekly show went off-air, Tony Khan addressed the fans and applauded the luchador for his impressive wrestling skills. Bandido then hugged an ecstatic Khan. Given the 39-year-old's excitement about having the former ROH star on his show, it may not be too long before fans officially see him join the roster.

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager After Dynamite, Tony Khan came out to raise Bandido's arm and they HUGGED.



He's getting that contract. LFG. After Dynamite, Tony Khan came out to raise Bandido's arm and they HUGGED.He's getting that contract. LFG. https://t.co/ARYA0SQSI7

After a stellar performance in his title match against Jericho, it will be interesting to see if Bandido returns to AEW TV for more bouts in the coming months.

