"Extend your lives and careers" - WWE veteran draws a vast comparison between CM Punk and Braun Strowman

Jim Cornette recently compared former AEW World Champion CM Punk and current WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Strowman became a hot topic recently as he bragged on Twitter about how gigantic wrestlers like him were far superior to those "floppy floppers," meaning high-flying stars. Afterward, The Monster of All Monsters' tweet quickly generated negative feedback from his colleagues, especially the smaller wrestlers from WWE and AEW.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager emphasized that Strowman's statements were valid but clarified that the latter was in no position to say such words.

Cornette then recalled a story about how Punk entered AEW and shared advice with his co-workers about working safely but ended up falling on deaf ears.

"There was a piece on Twitter, while it lasts, this morning that I saw that said well a lot of guys didn’t like CM Punk in the AEW locker room because as soon as he came in, he started giving them advice and telling them to slow down and tell him Tony [Khan] how things should go and well, how dare he? And they didn’t want to listen," he said.

The 61-year-old delivered a strong message to the high-flyers by saying they should slow down to prolong their lives.

"Yes, all of you flippy floppy f*cks ought to slow the f*ck down and extend your lives and careers and make the business a little more credible again instead of your goddamn cheerleading routines. But of all the people who have the f*cking experience, power, pull cachet or opinion in this industry, Braun Brown Strongman is not one of them," Cornette added. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

A WWE Hall of Famer took a subtle dig at Braun Strowman on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo addressing his allies, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and his rivals, Sting and Darby Allin.

During the segment, the WWE legend called for Singh to step up and said that he's a legitimate giant. Jarrett said that the Indian was not a "make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans," seemingly referencing Braun Strowman.

After last Wednesday's episode, The Monster of All Monsters didn't respond to the cheeky jab, especially on social media.

What are your thoughts on Jim Cornette's comparison of CM Punk and Braun Strowman? Sound off in the comments section.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes