"Let’s get him" - AEW star takes a cheeky jibe at WWE Superstar Braun Strowman for his recent outburst on social media

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman's deleted tweet has garnered a lot of attention from the pro wrestling community, including a sly dig from AEW star Trent Beretta.

Strowman recently had a match against Omos at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite the odds, the Monster of All Monsters survived Omos's relentless assault, picking up a convincing win.

Post-match, Strowman took to Twitter to take a dig at the more high-flying oriented wrestlers. He further replied to a fan comment bashing AEW, seemingly showcasing his disdain for the Jacksonville-based Promotion. He deleted the tweet after receiving significant backlash for his comments.

Trent Beretta recently shared a tweet on the topic, apparently taking a sly dig at the WWE Superstar. His thinly-veiled retaliation seemingly asked fans to take the fight to Strowman.

"guys I’m fake mad about braunce trowman tweet too we’re all on the same team let’s get him," Trent tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Braun Strowman will respond to the comments in the near future.

The WWE Superstar's tweet was also bashed by AEW star Serpentico

While Trent Beretta was decidedly friendly with his response to Braun Strowman's tweet, Serpentico did not mince his words.

The member of the Chaos Project took to Twitter to share a tweet, pointing out his failed run with Control Your Narrative.

"so wait, the guy who found himself out of a job ran an indie with himself as the headliner and drew 24 people at a bar in Orlando talking about how big and bad he is? surely a joke, yeah?" Serpentico tweeted.

Serpentico recently had a match at Rampage against Keith Lee, which the former lost in less than ten seconds.

