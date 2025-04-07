"F*ck Booker T" - AEW star blasts WWE commentator in Dynasty arena shortly after the PPV went off air

A popular AEW star recently took shots at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as soon as Dynasty went off the air. The individual had a few things to get off their chest after addressing the crowd post-show.

Swerve Strickland and the veteran have not been on good terms of late, and they have had some exchanges online. This revolved around the former not being happy about black wrestlers' treatment in WWE, and him calling out the veteran for not doing anything about it during his time as an active wrestler.

Tonight's main event at AEW Dynasty saw Swerve lose to Jon Moxley due to interference by The Young Bucks. Post-show, he grabbed a mic and addressed all those who attended tonight's show. He thanked them for supporting him during his great runs, and how he was making the representation of his culture better.

He ended his speech by calling out Booker T and cussing him out for his amusement.

"Just for my amusement, f**k Booker T," said the AEW star.

A longer version of the moment can be found here.

It remains to be seen how the WWE Hall of Famer will react to this and whether this may fuel another confrontation between them.

