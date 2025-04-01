WWE's Booker T confronted Swerve Strickland in person after the AEW star's backstage mistreatment comments

Former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland recently discussed his views on WWE's treatment of black talent, in particular, critiquing a controversial moment involving former Chairman Vince McMahon and Booker T from several years ago. The NXT announcer evidently did not approve of The New Flavour's remarks and has now spoken about confronting Strickland at a recent event.

Ad

In a recent interview on VladTV, Strickland reflected on his two-year tenure in the sports entertainment juggernaut prior to his All Elite signing. The Tacoma-native spoke about discourses surrounding the Stamford-based company's presentation and booking of black wrestlers. He also argued that the promotion often did not treat its black athletes fairly, pointing to former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon using a racial slur in a controversial 2005 backstage segment featuring John Cena and Booker T.

Ad

Trending

However, the 60-year-old veteran has seemingly not taken kindly to Strickland's comments. On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker revealed that he accosted the former AEW World Champion at an event in Richmond, Virginia they both attended this past weekend.

“I was at an event this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. Lo and behold, who was at the same event with me, actually as a part of the same party. It was literally the first person I ran into the morning of the event. Just like Swerve Strickland said, me having the energy when Vince McMahon said the N-word, rest assured I had the energy when I saw him because I approached Swerve Strickland and I had a conversation with Swerve Strickland. Let’s talk about the conversation with Swerve Strickland." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

The WWE NXT commentator proceeded to detail his grievances against The Realest later on the podcast.

Swerve Strickland set for action this week on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland had a tense face-to-face interaction with Jon Moxley last Wednesday. This led to a stalemate after The One True King's attempt to have the former Mogul Embassy leader blindsided by Marina Shafir was foiled by Willow Nightingale. The Problem ended up brawling with The Babe With The Power, and the two women had to be separated by their respective allies.

Ad

Afterwards, the Tony Khan-led company announced that Strickland and Nightangle will take on Mox and Shafir in a Mixed Tornado Tag Match this week on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Strickland is set to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback