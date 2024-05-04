"F**k all of you" - 41-year-old star says he could have but chose not to join AEW

AEW has a working agreement with NJPW, allowing them to host the wrestling special Forbidden Door. However, based on the promos from a certain NJPW wrestler, trouble could be brewing between the two promotions.

That wrestler is Jeff Cobb, the current World Television Champion of the Japanese wrestling promotion. Recently, he delivered a scathing backstage promo targeting the collaboration between NJPW and AEW during Wrestling Dontaku.

"The way things are going, our ‘sister’, our ‘partner’ company just gets handed championship opportunities, and they’re not even in Japan. Yeah, I hate Shota [Umino], but what he said was right," he said.

He then talked about how he might have gone to the Jacksonville-based company but didn't.

"If you’re a champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, show your a** up to the tours. Don’t just come for the big shows. Be there for the little shows. Be there for the people at the small towns, who spend all their hard-earned money to come watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Why can’t you come, huh? Because you’re sitting on fat contracts in America. Well, f**k you. F**k all of you. I could have gone to AEW. I chose not to because I chose to represent this company. So at the end of the day, if you want to send one of your guys to get sacrificed to the New Japan monster, to the Kaiju monster, so be it. But until then, I am gonna celebrate," he signed off.

Jon Moxley, signed with AEW, recently won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, becoming the only male wrestler to have won championships in WWE, IWGP, and AEW. The Lunatic Fringe's IWGP win has become a matter of discussion, with NJPW's Shota Umino saying that a World Champion should be at every show of NJPW.

How Khan and Moxley handle this scenario remains to be seen.

AEW President Tony Khan has big plans for Forbidden Door III

The third installment of the joint wrestling special produced by AEW and NJPW, Forbidden Door is set to take place in June. Tony Khan seems to have some special ideas for the upcoming show with wrestlers from NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom set to appear.

According to Beyond the Bell's Andrew Zarian, the show was set for the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but that plan has now been nixed. According to the report, NJPW was not very keen on splitting the costs of hosting the show at the stadium.

Is Tony Khan having an issue with NJPW or its wrestlers? We'll just have to wait and see!