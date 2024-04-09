"A lot of things have now" changed in AEW, affecting Forbidden Door 3 - Reports

AEW and NJPW are set to present the third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view this summer. New details have just leaked on All Elite Wrestling making changes that have impacted plans for Forbidden Door.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event was held at the United Center in Chicago, and then the second show was held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. While not confirmed, it was recently reported that Tony Khan has major plans for Forbidden Door III in the works as NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom are expected to be featured.

Khan's company has experienced recent internal changes, which have affected plans for Forbidden Door III, according to Beyond The Bell's Andrew Zarian. The big event was scheduled to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, but that has been nixed.

Arthur Ashe Stadium has been used for the Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam events in recent years. The report noted that Forbidden Door III was "100%" set to happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but there are a lot of moving parts involved with the aforementioned internal changes. Furthermore, NJPW reportedly did not want to split the high production costs associated with running Arthur Ashe.

It was also said that Zarian has an idea of where Forbidden Door III will be held, but he hopes to reveal this information in the next week or so when he's able to fully confirm with sources. The company will likely make an official announcement in the next month.

AEW Dynasty updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view for the inaugural Dynasty event on Sunday, April 21, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

There are currently seven matches confirmed for Dynasty. AEW is expected to announce new matches on this week's Dynamite and Collision.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynasty coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

Tournament Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

House Rules Match: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. PAC

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Should AEW and NJPW feature CMLL and Stardom at Forbidden Door 3? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion