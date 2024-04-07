"Tony Khan becoming Vince in front of our eyes" - Fans shocked after released stars accuse AEW President of lying

Fans are reacting with shocking takes on AEW President Tony Khan after his public controversy with a recently released star. The All Elite Wrestling owner has been compared to controversial WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, but that's not the worst feedback from fans who are seemingly turning on Khan.

AEW made its first-ever round of mass talent releases this past week. The company parted ways with The Boys, aka Brandon and Brent Tate, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Dasha Kuret, Jose The Assistant, Stu Grayson, Anthony Henry, Gravity, and Jora Johl. But since then, backstage details leaked on exactly why the wrestlers were fired.

Khan accused The Boys of no-showing ROH events when asked about the cuts during the Supercard of Honor media call. The brothers then issued a statement to dispute Khan's claims and included screenshots of text messages as back-up.

The fan reactions to the Tate twins' response have been wide-ranging, with many taking the side of the wrestlers and condemning the alleged behavior of the promoter. There are also some who questioned the Tates' actions and motives, while others just want both sides to work things out.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the Tate twins' statement on Tony Khan below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans chant for top AEW star during Triple H WWE media appearance

WWE has invaded Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL Week, and with the chaos often comes viral surprises and unexpected moments.

These WrestleMania moments are fan-driven at times. Triple H appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and experienced just how loud the crowd could get when they chanted for All Elite Wrestling star MJF.

Fans chanted for the former AEW World Champion when Triple H was talking about wrestlers making it in WWE after finding success elsewhere. Pat McAfee asked the Chief Content Officer about the chants.

"In your eyes, what does it take to succeed in the WWE? Because there are people that have had success, that might have three initials, that these people were just chanting moments ago," Pat McAfee asked.

Expand Tweet

The Game did not name Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but he stated that charisma is king in the pro wrestling business. He then transitioned into a discussion on the WWE NIL college recruitment program.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who is your favorite promoter right now? Tony Khan Triple H 0 votes View Discussion