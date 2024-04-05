Watch: MJF chants break out during Triple H's appearance at WWE World

WWE WrestleMania XL Weekend has arrived and there's significant buzz surrounding MJF ahead of the two-night event. Fans have just caused a massive viral moment by chanting for the AEW star during Triple H's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show during the WWE World event.

AEW star MJF began fueling rumors a few years back by teasing a 2024 bidding war between WWE and his current employer. The former AEW World Champion is currently away from the ring to heal up from injuries, but speculation on his future has picked up in recent weeks.

Triple H and Michael Cole are among several WWE stars appearing on The Pat McAfee Show today at WWE World in Philadelphia. While the Chief Content Officer was talking about talent scouting and how he's constantly hearing about talents from different places, the live audience began chanting for Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The massive chants for the All Elite Wrestling star can be heard in the clip below. Fans in other areas of the WWE World venue also reported hearing the chant as it grew louder. Triple H mentioned how success in another promotion does not mean they will make it to the "big time," or WWE. The RAW commentator then acknowledged the MJF chants.

"In your eyes, what does it take to succeed in the WWE? Because there are people that have had success, that might have three initials, that these people were just chanting moments ago," Pat McAfee asked Triple H.

Expand Tweet

Triple H did not name Friedman, but did mention how charisma is king in this business. He then transitioned into talking about the WWE NIL recruitment program.

MJF's status for WWE WrestleMania XL Weekend

There have been rumors about MJF's AEW future ever since he was removed from the official roster earlier this year. The speculation has picked up with the arrival of WrestleMania Weekend, and with the top star calling out The Rock.

The latest backstage report on Maxwell Jacob Friedman confirms that he is still with AEW. While it's possible he ends up signing with WWE, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the 28-year-old is not expected to debut for WWE in Philadelphia this weekend.

Friedman has not wrestled since losing the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End on December 30. He took time off to recover from injuries.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think MJF should go to WWE? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion