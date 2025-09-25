"F**k you"- Death Riders member star sends a message to 30-Year-old AEW star after huge announcement

A Death Riders member has sent an intense message to a top AEW star after the Jacksonville-based promotion made a huge announcement involving both stars.This week on Dynamite, the 'will they or won't they' saga between the Death Riders and the top star, Kris Statlander, has come to an end. The group had been trying to persuade Stat to join their ranks for quite some time, and last night, they finally confronted her in the ring after the Galaxy's Greatest Alien successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. However, Stat refused to join the Riders and instead exited the arena through the crowd after showing Moxley the middle finger. Now, Death Riders member Marina Shafir has sent a message to Stat. Shortly after Dynamite, Tony Khan announced a mixed tornado tag match between Statlander and Darby Allin against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, which will take place on next week's episode of the flagship show, which also marks its sixth anniversary. Shafir replied to this post, saying that Statlander is not her champion, and she dropped the F-bomb on her.&quot;Not my daddy. Not my champion. F**k you STAT,&quot; wrote Shafir on XMarina Shafir recently broke character on AEW TVAhead of the recently concluded AEW All Out, the Jacksonville-based promotion put on a special show called September to Remember, which served as the go-home show for the pay-per-view. At the event, Marina Shafir broke character, a rare occurrence for the Death Riders member. The first match on September to Remember saw Jon Moxley taking on Roderick Strong, Shafir's real-life partner. At one point in the match, Moxley rolled out of the ring, and Strong followed him, but Shafir cut him off and stared in her husband's eyes before cracking a smile. This turned out to be the perfect distraction for Mox to take over the match and eventually win it.