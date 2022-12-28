"F**king pu**y" - Popular top champion takes a two-word jibe at AEW star Kenny Omega ahead of a huge title match

Will Ospreay has taken a dig at Kenny Omega ahead of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 collision.

Omega recently sat down for an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling ahead of his return to the promotion in early 2023. He will collide with Ospreay for the latter's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW star reflected on the interview. Omega claimed the interview was "straight from his heart." He also noted that he "almost shed a tear" during the interaction.

In response, Ospreay took a two-word jibe at his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 opponent.

"F**king pu**y" wrote Ospreay

Kenny Omega also gave his honest opinion on Will Ospreay

Ahead of his return to NJPW, Kenny Omega shared an honest take on Will Ospreay. The two men crossed paths this year in AEW and are set for a blockbuster singles showdown in 2023.

While speaking to NJPW in his recent interview, Omega claimed to be proud of the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

"How did I feel about Will Ospreay when he first arrived in New Japan? He was just like anybody else... But did I ever feel anything from Will Ospreay? Hmm, not so much. And then when I placed the responsibility of filling my shoes on his shoulders, I started to see him take things a little more seriously. It wasn’t about him having fun in the ring, it was about him getting the job done. For that- I’m proud of you, Will," he said.

Omega and Ospreay will collide in one of the biggest matches in Wrestle Kingdom history at Wrestle Kingdom 17. They also crossed paths in trios actions in AEW when the United Empire lost to The Elite in the World Trios Championship Tournament.

