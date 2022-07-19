"You can't stop there" - WWE legend's faction member exudes optimism despite recent loss in Tony Khan's AEW

Team Taz member Ricky Starks is feeling confident despite losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship match last week at Dynamite's main event.

Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs went up against Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). Swerve in Our Glory became the new champions after Strickland hit his stomp on Starks.

During a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, the FTW Champion said he had moved on from the defeat. Starks asserted his excitement for the future and reiterated that they would continue grinding despite missing out on the Tag Team Championships.

"I’m really excited for this next few months, especially as we get closer to the end of the year as well. All Out’s coming up so I’m hoping that me and Hobbs have something of substance and importance on there. So, I think we have a good enough momentum that we’ve built up since the beginning of this year. It’s just a matter of trying to keep that going and you know, I thought we would’ve had the Tag Team Titles last week but that didn’t happen and you can’t stop there," Starks said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

At one point during the main event, Starks and Hobbs were getting cheered due to their contrasting styles and personalities. The future is definitely bright for the duo and it seems like it's only a matter of time before they get massively over with the fans.

Ricky Starks commented on MJF's AEW situation

While at the same virtual signing event, Ricky Starks was questioned about MJF's ongoing issues with AEW. Starks was neutral in expressing his views while also getting The Salt of the Earth's perspective.

“My opinion on it? He wants more money, don't we all? I mean, you know, people are due to their own feelings and their own experiences of a situation. Who am I to say that he's right or wrong?" (H/T Fightful)

MJF has been absent from AEW television since cutting a controversial promo on June 1. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what's next for Starks and Team Taz in AEW after last week's main event loss.

