Fall AEW Dynamite tapings rescheduled to 2021

All Elite Wrestling has announced several changes to their 2020 fall schedule for several AEW Dynamite live tapings.

As has been the case for the majority of live events in 2020 across sports and entertainment, the events have been pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several states across the United States still have restrictions on mass gatherings and crowds at major sporting and entertainment events which is the cause of these updated push backs.

Along with the announcement of the rescheduled tapings, AEW reinforced their mission statement that the safety of AEW fans and talent was the promotion's top priority:

"As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities."

The Live #AEW Dynamite events scheduled for St. Louis (10//7), Milwaukee (10/28), Houston (11/4) and Rochester (11/11) have been rescheduled for 2021.



Full announcement - https://t.co/VoGmrJjw8s pic.twitter.com/NxZrMEI5ca — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 11, 2020

AEW Dynamite - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri

The Dynamite taping in St. Louis, Missouri scheduled for Wednesday October 7, 2020 has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

"The AEW DYNAMITE show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo., on October 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.Fans who have already purchased tickets to the St. Louis show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 23, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase."

AEW Dynamite - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Dynamite taping in Milwaukee, Wisconsin scheduled for Wednesday October 28, 2020 has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021:

"The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on October 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Milwaukee show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on July 14, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. Please email boxoffice@wcd.org or call 414-908-6035 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT on Monday through Friday for information on requesting your refund."

AEW Dynamite - Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas

The Dynamite taping in Houston, Texas scheduled for Wednesday November 4, 2020 has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

"The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on November 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021.Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 30, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase."

AEW Dynamite - Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Rochester, New York

The Dynamite taping in Rochester, New York scheduled for Wednesday November 11, 2020 has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

"The AEW DYNAMITE show at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on November 11 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 16, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase."

Recent AEW Dynamite tapings and AEW All Out has seen the return of paid fans in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The amount of fans attending AEW Dynamite tapings has been between 10-15% capacity of Daily's Place which constitutes to 500-750 fans. Strict health and safety guidelines have been enforced at these events such as social distancing and mandatory mask wearing.

