Fan spotted at AEW shows accused of disturbing crime; Jim Cornette responds

Jim Cornette has recently reacted to a disturbing crime currently making headlines on the internet, drawing a unique connection to AEW. This is an interesting situation, as it was revealed that the fan once attended their shows.
Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr. was recently arrested after the police responded to reports of an unattended death at his home. It turns out that he had four individuals held in his basement, and that he allegedly had full control of their daily routines, and even had access to their finances. Upon checking his social media accounts, many found out that he was an AEW fan and had once attended their shows.
During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran initially believed this could have been fake news after seeing a picture of Birchfield Jr. wearing an AEW jacket. He was only convinced after there were other pictures of him with Tony Khan and Luchasaurus during a show.
"At first I thought it was a rib. It was like the thing, it was fake news. I thought that somebody had taken a news headline. I saw it on Twitter first, had taken a news headline and then superimposed a fake picture over it. Right. And it was a rib until it found out it wasn’t a rib.” [H/T ITRWrestling]
Cornette and his co-host continued to discuss the situation later in the podcast. See the full video below.
Jim Cornette is not convinced of a current AEW storyline
Following AEW All Out almost two weeks ago, MJF addressed his current situation, concluding that he had to go away, find himself, and return more dangerous than ever.
Jim Cornette reacted to this on a recent episode of his podcast. He could not understand where this current angle was headed. He felt that this was only done so he could appear on-screen for their show.
"Well, speaking of following up and going home, and where the f**k is this going? MJF was in the back of the building in a pre-tape after the pay-per-view, where he usually does his great interviews. Just to get him on television, they just put his face on there; that's all they care about. He was going over everything that has been done to him since Adam Cole ruined his life," said Cornette.
AEW is on a great run as of late, as they are coming off a strong pay-per-view, and are now planting the seeds for another blockbuster show later in the month. It remains to be seen whether they'll keep up their great momentum.
