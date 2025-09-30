“Where the f**k is this going?”- Jim Cornette questions major name taking time off from AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on a top AEW star's decision to take time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion and tried to make sense of it.

Jim Cornette is a well-known figure in the wrestling world, best known for his time in WWE. He has taken on various roles in professional wrestling, including on-screen manager, booker, trainer, and color commentator. More recently, the veteran has focused on his work as a podcaster, typically commenting on the happenings in the world of wrestling. Recently, Cornette spoke about AEW star MJF's going on hiatus promo, which was shot backstage after his loss at All Out 2025 and aired on the following episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran, while reviewing MJF's promo, expressed confusion about where the storyline was headed.

"Well, speaking of following up and going home, and where the f**k is this going? MJF was in the back of the building in a pre-tape after the pay-per-view, where he usually does his great interviews. Just to get him on television, they just put his face on there; that's all they care about. He was going over everything that has been done to him since Adam Cole ruined his life," said Cornette

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE is light-years ahead of AEW in one department, says Jim Cornette

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, veteran Jim Cornette discussed WWE's Wrestlepalooza pay-per-view and claimed that WWE does a much better job of production than Tony Khan's promotion.

"The WWE in general, and this particular Wrestlepalooza show, the quality of the production, from a technical standpoint, as a television product, is lightyears ahead of what AEW does or can do, and a lot of that truthfully masks the fact that, while AEW, again, does way too much, WWE does just the bare minimum that they have to, but it's just presented in such a big-time way," Cornette said.

It is worth noting that Wrestlepalooza, in general, wasn't well received by fans, with ESPN itself giving it a C grade in their review show. Meanwhile, All Out 2025 garnered mixed reviews.

Please credit Official Jim Cornette and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

