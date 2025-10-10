Fan takes a shot at Tony Khan during WWE SmackDown

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:52 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image via AEW's X & WWE.com]

Tony Khan is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of professional wrestling. This week's WWE SmackDown took place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The Stamford-based promotion built quite an action-packed card for the show, but a fan sign was the thing that caught the attention of many netizens.

AEW President Tony Khan often finds himself trolled over his promotion’s ongoing struggle to attract strong viewership. Reports from a few weeks ago revealed that All Elite Wrestling experienced a decline in ratings despite delivering incredible shows. As a result, fans call out Khan’s inability to boost ratings whenever comparisons between WWE and AEW arise.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, a fan was spotted with a sign taking a direct shot at Khan's struggle with AEW ratings. It said that the AEW President fears the conversations about viewership and ratings.

Check out the fan sign below:

Tony Khan talks about keeping the ticket prices low for AEW shows

Lately, WWE has been receiving major backlash from the fans due to the ticket prices being at an all-time high. Under TKO's regime, the company has significantly raised prices, which has created concern among fans who want to enjoy big shows with their families. Meanwhile, AEW has been getting brownie points from the fans for keeping its ticket prices low.

Speaking with The Sportster, Tony Khan stated that he always wanted to keep the show family-friendly. Therefore, the idea was to keep the prices reasonable so that as many people as possible could enjoy the show.

"I think we have really always made it very family-friendly. From the very first AEW show, it's always been important to have affordable tickets for the fans, and we've always kept the entry price very affordable. That's been consistent for AEW from the very beginning that there's been affordable tickets in the arena. I have to say that it's really been over the years, for me, something that we've always made a point of emphasis. We bring it up, time after time throughout the year." said Khan

The AEW President believes that making the show affordable was the foundational element of All Elite Wrestling since the very start. Khan added that he will try to keep the shows accessible as long as he can for the fans.

