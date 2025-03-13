Fans angered by AEW star's fast-tracked title push on Dynamite 

One of AEW's recent acquisitions made her mark on this week's episode of Dynamite by attacking several top stars. While viewers acknowledge the capability of the talent in question - Megan Bayne - many seem to think that the powerhouse's push could be premature.

Bayne made her official All Elite debut as a participant in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match on January 15. She is undefeated in singles competition in the Tony Khan-led promotion, having even secured a victory over former TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Currently, Bayne is in a feud with Statlander and Thunder Rosa, but she has an ally in her corner in the form of Penelope Ford.

However, it seems that the former OVW Women's Champion also has gold on her mind. To that end, she attacked Toni Storm this week on Dynamite, blindsiding the reigning AEW Women's World Champion right after the latter's unforgettable title bout against Mariah May at Revolution 2025.

While many fans were excited about a prospective feud between The Greek Goddess and The Timeless One, numerous other viewers on X/Twitter voiced their criticisms of the angle, arguing that it was too early for Bayne to receive a World Title push, given her relatively recent arrival on All Elite programming.

"Megan has had a cup of coffee in AEW, why not rush her to the top after 5 televised matches…," wrote a fan.

"Giving Megan the belt already?"speculated another fan.

"Megan needs to do a promo if they go that route," suggested a user.

"Kris Statlander hasn't had a world title match since Sept 5th 2021, and Bayne is getting one right away...," observed another user.

"Feeding Megan to tony is not smart at all [crying from laughter emoji] or did u forget what that did for Deonna [Purrazzo]," cautioned a viewer.

It remains to be seen how Toni Storm will retaliate against Megan Bayne for the latter's attack on her.

Megan Bayne also assaulted two former champions on AEW Dynamite

Megan Bayne's night of destruction did not limit itself to her ambush of Toni Storm this week on Dynamite. Later on the show, the powerhouse's new ally, Penelope Ford, took on Willow Nightingale in singles competition. The Babe with the Power managed to secure the win in the matchup but was then attacked by Ford with a steel chair after the bout.

Fortunately for Willow, her former friend-turned-bitter rival Kris Statlander - who has been looking to make amends with her lately - came to her aid. Unfortunately for the duo, Megan Bayne showed up and took out the former TBS Champions in the ring before dropping Born Again Kristen with her F5.

It remains to be seen how Bayne continues her carnage on AEW's women's division moving forward.

