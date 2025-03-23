Fans asked to pick between Dean Ambrose and Jon Moxley, and the results are telling

Jon Moxley may be the reigning AEW World Champion right now, but he was once known as Dean Ambrose. The former Shield member gained immense popularity during his time in WWE, and it seems many fans miss his old character.

Dean Ambrose was known for his unorthodox wrestling style, unpredictable temperament, and wacky antics in WWE. However, after departing the promotion in early 2019, he resumed working under the name Jon Moxley, picking up where he'd left off before his World Wrestling Entertainment days as a brutal, no-nonsense brawler.

While Moxley has become one of the faces of All Elite Wrestling, many wrestling fans still seem to prefer the wacky Dean Ambrose character. In a recent poll posted by SiriusXM Busted Open on X/Twitter, fans were asked to choose between the two. After 334 votes, Ambrose won with 59.6% of the vote.

Check out Busted Open's poll results below:

WWE veteran thinks Jon Moxley went too far in his latest match

It's almost become a common occurrence for AEW to shock the wrestling world with brutal matches and moments, and Jon Moxley is very often involved in these incidents. His latest controversial act involved taking a spiked bat to the spine.

Moxley's violent match against Cope (fka Edge) on last week's AEW Dynamite was controversial, to say the least. But many believed that Mox taking the spikes in his back was a step too far, and former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards agrees.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran claimed that Mox had learned to draw money "the right way" in WWE. He questioned why the AEW World Champion—and The Rated-R Superstar, as well—would choose such a bloody and dangerous route:

"When I'm watching for the first three seconds, I'm like, man, I can see him going back to WWE and Triple H really say different look, different code of pain, body looks good and comes in and kicks a** like he did before. But when they see this, WWE is probably like, nah, way too far. Or even looking at Edge, what are you doing? You've got a Hall of Fame career here. What are you doing, and why do you feel the need to do it?"

Moxley seems to revel in the violence, as he's participated in these kinds of bloody matches even outside AEW. Whether the 39-year-old's decision is right or wrong will likely be a question for the history books.

