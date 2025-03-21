Backstage disbelief over Jon Moxley's graphic spot, update on AEW Champion's health - Reports

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took a brutal bump on the latest episode of Dynamite. A new report has provided an update on his health.

Ad

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley again put his World Championship on the line against Cope in a Street Fight. As expected, the stipulation made both competitors reach extreme lengths, as The Rated-R Superstar slammed Moxley on the spike. This was the most brutal and uneasy spot in the entire match. However, Jon Moxley still managed to retain his title.

A recent report by Fightful Select revealed that the reaction to Jon Moxley's spot was "wild." Many were in disbelief that it took place on television after a decade of teasing such brutality. An update on the World Champion reveals that he was "okay" after the spot.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Tommy Dreamer on Jon Moxley's spike spot on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's brutal spike spot on AEW Dynamite has been making rounds on social media. Many have addressed it, including ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, who is a legend of hardcore matches.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Tommy Dreamer praised Jon Moxley for selling the spot well. He further revealed his shocking reaction to the close-up shot of the spike stuck on Moxley's back.

Ad

"Jon Moxley took that suplex on that thing and now you see when he sat up, and his sell was amazing and here comes Wheeler Yuta, knocks down Cope and when he tried taking it out, and when you are twisting, and you saw his skin move. I am not a queasy person at all and I was like, 'Whoo yep. that's real,' and I was like, 'is he going to get a doctor?'"

Fans will have to wait and see if the spot keeps Jon Moxley from competing in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback