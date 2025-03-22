WWE might have changed its stance on Jon Moxley's return after latest AEW controversy, feels former champion

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been the subject of discussion since the most recent episode of Dynamite. Former WWE star Stevie Richards has also addressed Moxley on the issue and believes WWE might not bring him back in the future.

Ad

The leader of the Death Riders defended his AEW World Championship against The Rated R Superstar Cope in a Street Fight on Dynamite. Moxley managed to retain the title. However, people have been talking about the insane bump he took during the match. Cope slammed Jon Moxley onto the Spike Bat, which was left attached to Moxley's back for some minutes.

During the recent edition of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star pointed out how Cope and Jon Moxley had the right way to make money in the Stamford-based promotion. Richards questioned Moxley's mindset behind doing these dangerous spots as it would never make him a bigger star.

Ad

Trending

"You have two people that have been actually pushed by Vince McMahon to be World Champions and have had the opportunity to draw money the right way and know how to put a match together. I would there say Do they really know how to put a match together? Does Jon Moxley really know that this is not something that's gonna make him a bigger star, a bigger name, a bigger draw? I would argue, no. When Jon Moxley in the beginning of that clip was there, I'm like, man, the dude is leaned down, he's rounded on his shoulders, and he looks great. Looks like someone who could beat you up. When I'm watching for the first three seconds, I'm like, man, I can see him going back to WWE and Triple H really say different look, different code of pain, body looks good and comes in and kicks a** like he did before."

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

The veteran further explained how WWE might never take an interest in bringing Moxley or even Cope back to the company after witnessing their extreme matches in All Elite Wrestling.

"But when they see this, WWE is probably like, nah, way too far. Or even looking at Edge, what are you doing? You've got a Hall of Fame career here. What are you doing, and why do you feel the need to do it?" [14:20 - 15:35]

Ad

Ad

Jon Moxley will defend the world title at AEW Dynasty PPV

At the Revolution PPV event, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn an opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Dynasty PPV event.

The match is now official, and Swerve Strickland will look to dethrone Jon Moxley and take the world title. It will be difficult for the former WWE star, as the Death Riders will likely interfere in the bout.

We will have to wait and see if Swerve Strickland defeats Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback