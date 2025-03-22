Cope (fka Edge) breaks silence after brutal street fight against Jon Moxley in AEW

Cope (fka Edge) broke his silence after the brutal street fight he had against Jon Moxley in AEW. The match was so brutal that it received a lot of backlash.

The two former WWE stars locked horns on Dynamite in a street fight that saw heavy use of weapons. One spot that was uncomfortable to watch was the one where Moxley took a suplex on Spike, Cope’s infamous weapon.

That was one side of the WWE Hall of Famer that everybody saw. However, just a few days prior, Copeland was present at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, and he posted a comparison picture of the two. It was quite the contrast, to say the least. He wrote:

“A tale of two Adams. 5 days apart. Helluva juxtaposition.”

Vince Russo claims Jon Moxley was scared after Cope spot

Vince Russo is one of the most daring and outspoken experts in the wrestling business. He is also known to make some outlandish statements.

However, regarding the brutal Spike spot in Jon Moxley's match against The Rated-R Superstar, Russo said that the AEW World Champion was scared. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, he said:

“We've all seen thousands of wrestling matches. Guys you have to understand, [Jon] Moxley was not selling. Two things was going on. The dude was in absolute pain and he was scared. Can you imagine bro when you can not get that out of your back? He's got a wife, I think he's got a kid. You could see the look on his face, 'Now I'm scared.' Coach if you're putting yourself in a position where you're doing something and now you're scared for your health and your livelihood, something is definitely wrong coach.”

It will be interesting to see what the fallout will be from that match in the coming weeks.

