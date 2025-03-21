Jon Moxley was scared and not selling after dangerous moment on live AEW TV, claims wrestling expert

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been the talk of the town since his brutal street fight on Dynamite. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims Moxley did not sell the spot as he was scared for his health.

During the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against The Rated-R Superstar Cope. However, the spot that had everybody talking was Moxley getting slammed on a spiked weapon by his opponent. Despite that, The Purveyor of Violence managed to finish the bout and retain his World Title.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo claimed Jon Moxley was not selling after the spike stuck on his back. He said Moxley was scared for his health and livelihood and was seemingly reconsidering the bump.

"We've all seen thousands of wrestling matches. Guys you have to understand, [Jon] Moxley was not selling. Two things was going on. The dude was in absolute pain and he was scared. Can you imagine bro when you can not get that out of your back? He's got a wife, I think he's got a kid. You could see the look on his face, 'Now I'm scared.' Coach if you're putting yourself in a position where you're doing something and now you're scared for your health and your livelihood, something is definitely wrong coach." [From 10:34 to 11:27]

Check out the video below:

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland has once again climbed up the ladder in All Elite Wrestling. At the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View, the former WWE star defeated Ricochet to become the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Jon Moxley successfully defended his World Title against Cope at the recent edition of Dynamite, which shifts his focus on Swerve. The match is official for AEW Dynasty, and if Swerve Strickland manages to win, his career will come full circle as he won his first World Title at last year's Dynasty PPV.

The fans will have to wait and see what All Elite Wrestling has in store for the match at Dynasty.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Coach and Bro Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

