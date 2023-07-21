Fans believe big star will leave AEW to reunite with his brother in WWE; they last wrestled together 338 days ago!

An AEW star who hasn't been seen for a number of weeks has got people talking as of late due to the rumors that they could be on their way to WWE to reunite with their brother.

Back in December 2022, it was announced that Dragon Lee would be joining WWE as part of the NXT brand in the new year, and he has since become one of the brand's most popular stars.

This has led to rumors that his brother Rush could also be on his way to NXT in the near future, with Dave Meltzer commenting on his future with AEW in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



Both WWE and AEW have interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting. WON: RUSH’s future is in question. He has been talked about a lot in WWE given his contract situation although he is believed to have a very strong AEW offer to stay.Both WWE and AEW have interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting. pic.twitter.com/ByyoPE6jhj

This has led a number of AEW fans on social media to comment on Rush's future, and as much as they would like to see him wrestle in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future, they know that the thought of reuniting with his brother could be too tempting to turn down.

Brian from the 'Cuse @syraphero @DrainBamager His brother is paid substantially more than the other NXT dudes.

Also, being on NXT doesn't mean he wouldn't be matched up against the main roster performers.

Matthew Schaum @mattschaum84 @DrainBamager His brother will 100% play a role in his decision. If dragon lee is happy then he will probably join him in wwe. If not I’d bet he stays. I think he leaves tbh

Vince_White_Flame @Vince_WF @DrainBamager If they offer him NXT he should not take it. If they offer him a main roster deal he should absolutely go.



I had such high hopes for RUSH in AEW but they didn't see him as a main eventer. He should be headlining shows on a regular basis.

Botchy @Botcysincara69 @DrainBamager Definitely above nxt but he may wanna be where his brother is so wouldn't blame him

Marty Hunt @marty_wrestling @DrainBamager He should be with his brother IMO

Rush might have some explaining to do if he does reunite with his brother in NXT, as the last time he teamed up with Dragon Lee, he and Andrade El Idolo kicked him out of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Could Rush help a former WWE Superstar in AEW?

One of the things that has people thinking that Rush might not be going anywhere is what is currently happening with Andrade El Idolo on AEW Collision right now.

Andrade has found himself in a feud with the AEW World Trios Champions, the House of Black, who have stolen El Idolo's mask as a way to try and prove to the former WWE United States Champion that he's better off without it.

Rush and Andrade briefly teamed up in August 2022, which also saw the aforementioned exile of Dragon Lee from LFI, but when Andrade was absent from TV, El Toro Blanco took over as leader and recruited his other brother Dralistico and Preston Vance to the group.

Andrade is currently outnumbered three-to-one when it comes to his feud with the House of Black, so a returning Rush could be exactly what he needs to get the better of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King, and potentially take the World Trios Championship away from them.

Do you think Rush will stay in All Elite Wrestling or join WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

