Fans bombared Tony Khan’s latest post with CM Punk’s comments after WWE return

Wrestling fans bombarded AEW President Tony Khan's recent post following CM Punk's return to WWE.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the shocking WWE return of CM Punk in Chicago sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. Punk's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, the first since his departure from the company after the 2014 Royal Rumble event, has ignited excitement among fans.

Following his conclusion of the WarGames match, it looked like the show would sign off as Cody Rhodes' team was celebrating the win. However, CM Punk's music hit, and the fans in Chicago went absolutely crazy.

While people in WWE are having mixed reactions to seeing Punk back, it looks like AEW President Tony Khan is having a hard time with the fans.

Khan is facing a barrage of comments from fans on Instagram. He posted a picture congratulating his Jacksonville Jaguars team and praising their performance. However, he found his comments section flooded with reactions related to CM Punk's return to WWE.

Check out the spamming in his comments section below:

Expand Tweet

Punk's time in AEW was cut short due to a reported backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, which eventually led to his departure from the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer says CM Punk can move the needle if he comes back

During an episode of 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the potential of CM Punk's return to the global juggernaut promotion following his termination from AEW.

When asked if The Second City Saint could make a comeback, Road Dogg acknowledged that Punk's return would have a huge impact.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this."

Following his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H and Cody Rhodes also reacted to the former AEW star's comeback.

What are your thoughts on Punk's return to Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here