Fans break into explicit chant against Jon Moxley at AEW Grand Slam 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently one of the top heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The fans didn't hold back their feelings towards the Moxley as they started an explicit chant toward The Death Riders' leader at Grand Slam 2025 in Australia.

At the recent tapings of All Elite Wrestling Grand Slam 2025 from Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia, Jon Moxley teamed with Claudio Castagnoli to face Cope and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl. Spoiler Warning. The Death Riders emerged victorious with the help of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

However, during the match, the fans expressed their true feelings towards Moxley by starting an NSFW chant. You can check out the clip here.

Jon Moxley is set to defend the All Elite Wrestling World Championship against The Rated R Superstar Cope at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9th.

AEW CEO Tony Khan is scared of Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been having a great heel run since last year. He formed The Death Riders with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir and also won the World Title from Bryan Danielson at the WrestleDream.

In a recent interview with Compas On The Beat, Tony Khan acknowledged Jon Moxley as an intimidating figure. However, the All Elite CEO praised the veteran for his incredible accomplishments in professional wrestling.

"He's the only person to ever be New Japan IWGP World Champion, the WWE World Champion and the AEW World Champion." [After the interview confesses to being intimidated by Moxley] Tony Khan said, "You're scared of the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley? He's an intimidating guy. He came out to Wild Thing, and that's why he's the AEW World Champion... And I do think, when you look at it, he's at the top of the heap, the World Champion Jon Moxley, and he's the man, and from the beginning he's been a great influence." [From 05:35 to 06:35]

We will have to wait and see which All Elite Wrestling star dethrones Jon Moxley for the World Title in the upcoming months.

