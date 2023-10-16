Fans convinced former Women's Champion will leave AEW and join Jade Cargill in WWE

Jade Cargill's WWE appearance on Fastlane had everyone talking, including other professional wrestlers. One of them who was pretty open about what she thought about Big Jade's appearance was Thunder Rosa, who is currently with AEW. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, while talking about where she'd like to go, she unabashedly used the Cargill WWE debut as a reference point.

And in an instant, the WWE fanverse had some reactions of their own.

The fans are speaking about a Thunder Rosa WWE run

Thunder Rosa is one of the few female wrestlers who has also had an MMA match. She debuted in 2014 and has since then worked with World Wonder Ring Stardom, Impact Wrestling, and National Wrestling Alliance. She made her AEW debut in 2020 and has been with the Tony Khad-led company since.

Jade Cargill was a legit draw for AEW, and when she left the company, there was chatter all around about where she'd turn up next. The rumors went around for a while until Cargill signed up with WWE.

Jade Cargill might face Charlotte Flair soon

Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the Fastlane pre-show and has since been briefly seen on NXT and SmackDown episodes. A monumental feud between Cargill and Charlotte Flair was recently hinted at, with the two superstars having an interaction on the latest episode of the Blue brand.

Cargill had earlier hinted at such a feud nearly ten months ago, tagging The Queen in an X post. Flair herself is currently feuding with the current Women's Champion, Iyo Sky, but with Cargill in WWE, there's a potential for the trio to be involved in a feud.

With Cargill on the roster, WWE certainly has a lot to work with, with the likes of Flair, Asuka, Bayley, and so many others ready for some intense feuds and storylines.

What do you think? Will Thunder Rosa jump onto the WWE roster? Tell us in the comments section.