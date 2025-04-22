Fans convinced Paul Heyman's move was inspired by AEW on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 41

Fans have been going into a frenzy since Paul Heyman made a major declaration on tonight's RAW. At WrestleMania Night One, he shocked the world when he betrayed his best friend, CM Punk, and Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to align with Seth Rollins. Tonight, the Wiseman expanded his army.

In the closing segment of RAW, The Visionary was attacked by CM Punk and Roman Reigns. However, the Hall of Famer had another trick up his sleeve. Former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was revealed as another member of Paul's new faction. Fans quickly compared the newly formed group to an AEW faction, The Don Callis Family.

The group led by Don Callis has been around for a couple of years and has helped elevate many stars. Currently, the faction consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Rocky Romero, and Kyle Fletcher. Some former members of the group have reached another level. Powerhouse Hobbs and Will Ospreay are currently involved in the main stories.

Fans claimed that Heyman had copied the concept from The Don Callis Family and had started to gather promising stars.

It will be interesting to see who else is added to the new faction created by Paul Heyman.

