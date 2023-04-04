Fans are convinced WWE has beaten AEW to major signing ahead of Cody Rhodes' rumored RAW bout

Cody Rhodes might have lost to Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but it doesn't seem like his story is over just yet. According to reports, Rhodes will get a chance at some revenge when Reigns and Solo Sikoa team up against him and a mystery opponent that fans believe will be Jay White.

Since recently becoming a free agent, Jay White has been a huge topic of interest in the pro wrestling industry, especially since both WWE and AEW are interested in signing the star. Either way, The Switchblade hasn't even dropped a hint at his future in pro wrestling, other than that, he plans to continue his career in the United States.

Xero News recently reported that Cody Rhodes would have a mystery partner, and Twitter users quickly jumped in to predict that Jay White could be the one to even the odds.

Additionally, many users also pointed out that it could potentially be The Viper, Randy Orton.

Other potential partners for Cody Rhodes that fans proposed to were Seth Rollins and former WWE star Matt Cardona.

Naturally, Rollins could be a far more likely pick. According to reports, Triple H is very confident that he'll be able to sign Jay White to WWE, which indicates that he could very well be this mystery opponent.

Amidst all the online backlash, Triple H decided to explain why Cody Rhodes didn't walk away victorious at WrestleMania 39

Fans have naturally been in quite the uproar since The American Nightmare's shocking defeat. A handful of users have even threatened to stop watching WWE, with others even claiming that his booking was better in AEW.

#WrestleMania 39 I guess Triple H and Vince McMahon never forgot what AEW Cody Rhodes did...DAMN!!!

Speaking during the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, Triple H addressed the fan outrage about the outcome of the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," Triple H said.

Triple H also hinted at the rumored tag team match as another chapter in "The Story" of Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will someday best The Tribal Chief, but WWE hasn't tossed him aside just yet.

