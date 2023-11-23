Fans won't be happy with latest update on Ronda Rousey's status with Tony Khan's promotion - Reports

Ronda Rousey recently made an appearance in the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor (ROH) wrestling promotion, which made the fans believe that the Baddest Women on the Planet is set to join AEW. A recent report gave an update on Ronda Rousey's status with Tony Khan's promotion.

Rousey wrestled her last match in WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 5, 2023, against Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was victorious in the match, following which the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion left the Stamford-based promotion for family reasons. Last week, Rousey surprised everyone by working a match at AEW/ROH Tapings, where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena & Billie Starkz.

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Rousey's appearance in AEW/ ROH was a one-off deal, which she did to help her friend Marina Shafir. The veteran also said that while the 36-year-old may sign a deal in the future, he does not expect that to happen.

“So with Ronda, it’s a one-shot deal. Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they’ll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that’s that. It could change, but I do not expect — there’s a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It’s a family reason," Dave Meltzer said (H/t RSN)

Before her tag team match last week, Rousey also wrestled a few more matches while teaming with Shafir. Meltzer reported that all those appearances were in the Los Angeles region, and the former WWE Women's Champion was not on the road. The 64-year-old reiterated that Ronda Rousey did not leave WWE to join AEW and is most likely done with professional wrestling.

Maria Kanellis shared her take on Ronda Rousey's ROH appearance

Following Rousey's tag team match at ROH tapings, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis said on 720 WGN Radio that the company had always been a standard bearer for women's wrestling, and the former MMA fighter's appearance indicated the potential of its women's division.

"I think it's telling that Ronda Rousey had her match at Ring of Honor. I think Ring of Honor has always been the standard. It's a standard bearer of what women's wrestling can be, what wrestling in general can be. To have Ronda Rousey appear on a Ring of Honor show, it's very telling of what the division is [and] where it can go," Maria Kanellis said [H/T: Fightful ]

