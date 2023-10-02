Fans hilariously speculate on Edge's new AEW name amidst possibility of a sensational WrestleDream debut

Amid speculations about a possible AEW debut of Edge at WrestleDream, fans recently took to Twitter to suggest hilarious new names for the former WWE Champion.

Edge has had a long and storied career in WWE spanning 25 years, during which he accomplished all there is to achieve in the Stamford-based company. On the August 18, 2023, episode of Smackdown, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Sheamus, which was reportedly the last match under his contract with the promotion. It was also noted that his contract with the Titanland was about to expire.

Recently, the rumors of Edge joining AEW have been rampant in the professional wrestling world, with many believing that the 49-year-old will join his long-time friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage, in the Jacksonville-based company. The rumors caught fresh air when WWE removed the Hall of Famer from SmackDown's intro video, and it was reported that The Rated-R Superstar's contract with the Stamford-based promotion had officially expired.

These events have led to many speculating that Edge will debut in All Elite Wrestling during its upcoming pay-per-view WrestleDream on October 1, 2023. Sportskeeda Wrestling recently asked fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the Hall of Famer's possible name in AEW if he debuted at WrestleDream.

In response to the post, Fans came up with funny and witty names for the Rated R Superstar. Here are some of the reactions.

Kurt Angle believes Edge is a WWE loyalist and will not join AEW

While many expect Edge to show up in All Elite Wrestling at some point, Kurt Angle believes otherwise.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran said that Rated-R Superstar has been loyal to the Stamford-based company since day one and will not sign with any other company.

"I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life," Angle said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Do you think Edge will debut in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream? Tell us in the comments section below.