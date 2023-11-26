A top AEW star name-dropped CM Punk in his promo at the recent edition of Collision, just before the Straight Edge Superstar's WWE return. The star in question is Malakai Black.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, AEW merged Rampage and Collision to produce a three-hour show that ran in the same time slots as WWE's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

CM Punk made his shocking return to the Stanford-based company after the main event of Survivor Series, held in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. However, just an hour before his appearance in WWE, he was name-dropped in AEW Collison by Malakai Black.

After FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeated The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews showed up to taunt the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During the promo, the leader of House of Black took the name of the Second City Saint and also called Claudio Castagnoli by his name during the WWE run, Cesaro.

Here is the video:

The wrestling world took notice of the event and reacted on social media after Punk's return to the company he left a decade ago.

Most fans said Malakai Black desperately wanted to return to WWE and join his wife. Some even took shots at AEW for its low viewership and television ratings.

"Very big money" reportedly being offered to prevent WWE stars from leaving after CM Punk's return

After CM Punk's return to Stamford-based promotion, some wrestling fans have raised concerns about the possibility of potential exits from the company. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the issue and said that WWE wants to retain its top talent.

During the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the veteran said the company had offered good money to the superstars to prevent any departures. Meltzer said:

"There is a lot of movement in WWE right now as far as [departures]; they don't want anyone leaving. And there's a lot of people that are being offered very big money that is, you know, besides just Punk, there are other people being offered very big money, much more than they are making to stay." [3:10 - 3:31]

Read the full report on CM Punk's WWE deal after his return.

