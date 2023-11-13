Fans make hilarious claims that Vince McMahon is behind The Devil mask in AEW

In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to a mysterious return that has set the wrestling world abuzz.

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

MJF has denied any involvement, claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room. Fans have now been wondering who the mystery man behind the Devil mask is.

The recent Dynamite episode escalated the mystery, as a group of masked henchmen attacked the AEW World Trios Champions, culminating in the appearance of 'The Devil' on screen.

The Devil's return has sparked a lot of speculation among fans with excitement and speculation, proposing various theories about who could be under the Devil's mask.

Some amusingly suggested that WWE legends such as Kane, Vince McMahon, and Ric Flair, while others were stating that it could be former AEW star CM Punk, who might be making a surprise return.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Even otherwise, for months, fans have been speculating seriously about who could be under the Devil mask, mentioning stars such as Jack Perry, Adam Cole, and Britt Baker.

Mark Henry wants to see former AEW star CM Punk return to WWE and challenge Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and Bully Ray recently discussed Punk's potential return to the global juggernaut.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry stated that he wants to see Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion and challenge Seth Rollins for the world title.

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

Even Ray shared his thoughts on the matter, though he stated that he would prefer to see Punk in IMPACT Wrestling instead.

"I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in IMPACT could help raise IMPACT's stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE."

Punk, in an interview, was also asked about the rumors of Survivor Series, where he sarcastically denied them, stating that the show is sold out.

Do you want to see Punk back in wrestling scene? Sound off in the comments section below.

