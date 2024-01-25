Fans praise Jeff Hardy after horrifying spot on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling fans applauded a risky spot involving Jeff Hardy in his recent match against Swerve Strickland. This was the former's first match at Dynamite since November 2023.

On the show tonight, Jeff Hardy battled Swerve in a stellar match. Unfortunately, The Charismatic Enigma couldn't capture the win against Strickland.

During the course of the match, the 46-year-old star delivered a Twist of Fate to Strickland on the steel steps. Both the stars hit hard on the steps and greatly impacted their bodies.

The official Twitter handle of AEW posted the clip of the brutal spot.

"WHAT AN IMPACT! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! @SwerveConfident | @JEFFHARDYBRAND," they shared.

Since this spot occurred, fans have been asking for more singles matches and amazing spots from Jeff Hardy.

Matt Hardy talks about going after the trios championship along with Jeff Hardy and Mark Briscoe

The Hardy Boys have recently aligned themselves with Mark Briscoe, one-half of the legendary team, The Briscoe Brothers.

While speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he revealed the trios new name as "Brethren," and clarified that they were going after the AEW World Trios Championship.

"The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team, before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes. (...) Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," Hardy said.

Fans are wondering when Brethren will challenge The Acclaimed for the championship next.

Do you think The Charismatic Enigma will get a final title run before retiring? Let us know in the comments section below.

